Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. Organogenesis updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

ORGO stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -298.67 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,933,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101 over the last ninety days. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.