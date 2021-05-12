Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $17.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.67 and a beta of 1.84. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,594,976 shares in the company, valued at $222,933,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,101. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,902,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206,412 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

