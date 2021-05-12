Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.02

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.02 and last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

