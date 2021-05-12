Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OBNK. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.44.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

