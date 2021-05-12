Origin Protocol Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $428.90 million and approximately $116.35 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00085085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00019690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00063199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.88 or 0.00866073 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00107855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,875,718 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.