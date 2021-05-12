OriginTrail 1-Day Volume Tops $3.19 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a market cap of $202.05 million and $3.19 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.51 or 0.00917121 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00062912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002099 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00062666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00109479 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,410,239 coins. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

