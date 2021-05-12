Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. 24,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 402,780 shares.The stock last traded at $20.92 and had previously closed at $21.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 94,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 1,176.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 956,341 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

