OTOCASH (OTO) Price Tops $0.11

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. One OTOCASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OTOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $185.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OTOCASH Profile

OTO is a coin. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,276,369 coins and its circulating supply is 36,819,764 coins. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OTOCASH is www.otocash.io . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OTOCASH (OTO) is a Scrypt-PoS Based Cryptocurrency, OTOCASH coin will be used on OTOCASH PAYMENT SYSTEM platform that enables buyers to use their OTO Coins in order to pay sellers (private or merchants). It provides users or merchants with the safety and convenience with KYC and offers consumer-protection to buyers and sellers. “

OTOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OTOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OTOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OTOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

