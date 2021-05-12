Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 14,379.87% and a negative return on equity of 108.75%.

OTIC stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,667. Otonomy has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

In related news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

