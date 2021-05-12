PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.80

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPGPF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

