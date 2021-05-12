Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,709,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,731,297. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

