Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.55% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PLTR. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $55,565,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,186,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

