Pamp Network (PAMP) Price Hits $0.0035

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Pamp Network has a market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pamp Network has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One Pamp Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.17 or 0.00084035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.33 or 0.01047092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00072148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00111528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.39 or 0.10168618 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network (CRYPTO:PAMP) is a coin. It launched on June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

