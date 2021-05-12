Panview Asian Equity Master Fund Acquires New Shares in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,280,000. ACM Research makes up 9.9% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund owned about 0.74% of ACM Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $326,000. 31.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In other ACM Research news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $881,360.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at $881,360.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 107,028 shares of company stock worth $10,697,561 in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACM Research stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.66. The stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,259. ACM Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 99.55 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.