PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

Shares of PAR stock traded down $6.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,491. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $90.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair started coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

