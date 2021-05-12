Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.87

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.87 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 4994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile (NYSE:PGRE)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.