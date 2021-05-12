Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 276 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of Allegion by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 214,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51. Allegion plc has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

