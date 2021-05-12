Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $296,000 Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 43.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $65.89 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

