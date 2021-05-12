Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $325,000 Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $134.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The firm has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

