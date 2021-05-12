Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO opened at $167.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.86 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

