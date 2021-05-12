Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $348,000 Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $145.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

