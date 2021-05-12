Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%.

Party City Holdco stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,293,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

