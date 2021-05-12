Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Party City Holdco traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 288,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,259,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter worth $16,136,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 767,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 333,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.12.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. Analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

