Paul G. Driscoll Sells 3,972 Shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 3,972 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $175,800.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,765.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.53 million during the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acme United during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acme United by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acme United during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

