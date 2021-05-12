Pauline Richards Acquires 2,120 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:APO traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,760. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $58.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

