PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $7.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.96. The company had a trading volume of 180,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,272. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a market capitalization of $283.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.