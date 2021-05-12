PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $241.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $283.92 billion, a PE ratio of 93.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 1-year low of $139.61 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

