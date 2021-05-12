Paypex Price Reaches $0.0001 (PAYX)

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 85.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Paypex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Paypex has a total market capitalization of $12,175.10 and $28.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paypex has traded down 74.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.00529072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00256342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.61 or 0.01216325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00034515 BTC.

Paypex Coin Profile

Paypex’s genesis date was October 21st, 2017. Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,998,018 coins. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex . Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paypex’s official website is paypex.org

Buying and Selling Paypex

