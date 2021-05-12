PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.37

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

PBFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.30%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.