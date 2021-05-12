PDC Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

PDCE stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.47.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,641,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $112,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,607.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,406 shares of company stock worth $2,223,352. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 615.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

