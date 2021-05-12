Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report $136.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.43 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 502.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $601.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $640.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.