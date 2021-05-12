Peel Hunt Lowers Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$9.75

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.59.

TSE YRI opened at C$6.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.41. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$51,079.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,192,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,715,345.66. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at C$657,327.58. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,943 shares of company stock worth $735,585.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

