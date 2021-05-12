Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.81

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.81 and last traded at $68.75, with a volume of 1047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

