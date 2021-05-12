Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.
Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.
Shares of PFGC stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,833. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.55.
About Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
