Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,833. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.04 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

