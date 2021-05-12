Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of Perion Network stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a market capitalization of $516.58 million, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.