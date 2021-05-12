Periphas Capital Partnering (NYSE:PCPC) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.48 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.46.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Periphas Capital Partnering stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Periphas Capital Partnering Co. (NYSE:PCPC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Periphas Capital Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

