PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PerkinElmer in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $139.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

