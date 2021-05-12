Permian Basin Royalty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,569 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,853% compared to the average daily volume of 87 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC increased its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,737 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBT opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.13. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

