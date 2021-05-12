Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,458. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -752.04, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

