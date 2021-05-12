Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was upgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Personalis’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Personalis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

PSNL stock opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.45 million, a PE ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.71. Personalis has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $53.46.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 27.53% and a negative net margin of 45.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $98,517.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $30,204.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,063.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 907,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,221,000 after acquiring an additional 234,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

