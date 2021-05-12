Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOOF. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:WOOF traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.52. 40,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,732. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.38.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $194,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

