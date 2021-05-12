PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.13 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $41.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.45.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kennedy sold 10,000 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,577,735 shares of company stock worth $55,593,106 in the last ninety days. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

