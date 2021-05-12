Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.5% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.72. 573,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,502,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.