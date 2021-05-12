Pfizer Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Pfizer in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.35 on Monday. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 15,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Pfizer by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 345,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 741,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.