Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

