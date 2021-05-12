PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE PCG opened at $10.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. PG&E has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 153.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PG&E by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

