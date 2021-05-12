Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Holdings Lowered by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

