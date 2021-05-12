Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Insider Jean-Marc Janailhac Buys 53,000 Shares

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Jean-Marc Janailhac acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £41,340 ($54,010.97).

LON:PHTM opened at GBX 78.80 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £297.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38. Photo-Me International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 79.60 ($1.04). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 54.62.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

