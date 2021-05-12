Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up 1.4% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Intuit by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,211 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Intuit by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.84 on Wednesday, reaching $397.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,118. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $401.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.34. The company has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.91 and a 52-week high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

