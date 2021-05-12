Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $9.44 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.47. The company had a trading volume of 115,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,101,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.